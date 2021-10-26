Coast Guard recovers body of kayaker who went missing overnight

article

The Coast Guard has recovered the body of a kayaker who was trying to paddle from Long Island's north shore to Westchester County overnight.

Laurence Broderick, 45, left from shore in Hempstead Bay at about 9 p.m. Monday night en route to Mamaroneck. A few hours later, a nor'easter brought heavy rain and powerful wind to the area.

U.S. Coast Guard radio watchstanders received a report early Tuesday that Broderick didn't return from his trip. The Coast Guard then deployed three patrol boats and two helicopters to search for Broderick, who was wearing summer clothes and traveling in a red kayak.

Later Tuesday morning, Broderick's kayak, containing his cell phone, turned up on Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle, the Coast Guard said.

A few hours later, a rescue swimmer from a Coast Guard helicopter found Broderick floating unresponsive in the water near Orchard Beach in the Bronx, officials said. He was wearing a life jacket.

The Coast Guard crew transferred Broderick's body to a New Rochelle Police boat.

Police brought Broderick to Westchester Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, the Coast Guard said.

In a statement, Capt. Zeita Merchant, the commander of Coast Guard Sector New York, offered condolences to Broderick's family.

"The Coast Guard and area law enforcement teams searched diligently for Mr. Broderick from the moment we were informed that he was missing and, as with everyone impacted by the news, were hoping for a different outcome of today's mission," Merchant said. "Today’s events were truly tragic in nature, and we continue to urge all recreational craft users in the area to heed weather and condition warnings as they consider whether or not to go out on the water."

Crews from Nassau County Police, Westchester Police, Mamaroneck Police, New Rochelle Police, Rye Police, and Eastchester Police also helped with the search, the Coast Guard said.

