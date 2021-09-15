Modified Boeing 727 lets you experience zero gravity

Have you ever wanted to experience what it’s like being an astronaut without going to space and without spending millions? There’s a way!

You can climb aboard G Force One, a modified Boeing 727 operated by Zero-G. For $7,500 per person, the company takes you to dedicated airspace at an altitude you’d fly at on any other passenger plane. Once airborne, you fly through 15 parabolas — a series of ascents and descents that resembles a wave. At the crest of each parabola, you experience about 20 seconds of weightlessness or near weightlessness.

You float about the modified cabin. Somersaults and one-handed push-ups become effortless in zero gravity.

According to the company’s CEO, the flights have become increasingly popular since Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos themselves experienced weightlessness.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The company operates flights throughout the year across the country.

Celebrities like Martha Stewart, Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban and Halle Berry have flown on the modified 727.

Advertisement

RELATED: New FAA rules suggest Bezos isn’t an astronaut, despite spaceflight