Chinatown given $20M for post-pandemic revitalization projects

Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood will receive $20M in funds from New York as part of a revitalization project to address the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the area.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that eleven transformational projects would be part of the initiative to help the community reopen corridors, restaurants, businesses, and cultural institutions.

The projects are part of the Chinatown Downtown Revitalization Initiative Strategic Investment Plan, which is focused on improving the quality of life and economic vibrancy of the neighborhood, along with building on its history as a cultural destination.

A rendering of one of the transformational projects in Chinatown.

The projects include -

Renovating Kimlau Square

Beautifying the Park Row connection to Chinatown

Upgrading a section of Sara D. Roosevelt Park

Installing murals and light projection art throughout Chinatown

Expanding light up Chinatown street lanterns

Opening a community health & wellness center

Reopening the childcare and family support center at Smith Houses

Creating a Building Upgrades Fund

Creating a Chinatown welcome arch/gateway

Establishing Asian Culinary Arts of New York

Establishing the Chinatown Cultural Welcome Center

"This announcement marks a historic moment for Chinatown's community," Governor Hochul said in a statement. "These critical investments will transform the neighborhood and create a more vibrant and inviting destination for locals and visitors alike while enriching the neighborhood by improving foot traffic, economic and cultural activity."

The investments are part of on ongoing plan by Governor Hochul to revitalize the downstate economy and create more opportunities in New York City.

"Manhattan's Chinatown is one of the hardest hit communities by the pandemic," said New York Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou. "Now, many businesses are re-opening or continuing their essential operations. Our community is resilient and the development of these projects will become additional anchor points for our community as we continue to recover and weather additional COVID waves."