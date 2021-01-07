Chickens 'wreak havoc' at New Jersey McDonald's parking lot

article

A flock of angry chickens in New Jersey forced police to intervene Tuesday when they began wreaking havoc at a McDonald's drive-thru.

Police in Washington Township received a 9-1-1 call about the angry birds attacking customers in the parking lot of a McDonald's located on Route 31 South.

An Animal Control Officer named Robbie responded to the scene and saw the chickens "harassing" and "chasing" customers, along with pecking at car tires.

"We cannot confirm at this time if they were targeting specific customers (with chicken nuggets and sandwiches in hand) or random customers," the Warren Township Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Lagonera was able to capture both of the fowl suspects, which were then taken to Common Sense for Animals shelter, where they will be put up for adoption if their owners cannot be found.

"It was rumored that this activity might be in 'response' to McDonald's plan of offering 3 new chicken sandwiches in the near future, coincidence???" the department wrote.