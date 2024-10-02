NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks talks secret wedding amid Adams investigation

"I’m a married man," David Banks told Good Day New York.

In just one month, the embattled NYC Schools Chancellor has faced a tumultuous series of events, announcing his resignation after a federal raid on his home and celebrating his union with First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright in a private ceremony on Martha’s Vineyard.

NYC Schools Chancellor and Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright wedding in Martha's Vineyard.

Many have questioned the timing of both his wedding and resignation. However, Banks says he's focused on his personal life and his career.

"We decided to keep it quiet. No bride wants to have a whole group of reporters showing up at their wedding." — NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks

"I think anybody that would criticize me has probably never been in love," Banks said.

Banks said that he had been planning the wedding for some time and that neither he nor his wife are targets of the ongoing federal corruption investigation involving Mayor Eric Adams' administration.

"We've been planning our marriage for a while-- both of our parents are getting older and having some issues and we made the right decision to do it when we did," Banks said.

On Sept. 4, the FBI raided the homes of at least 3 NYC officials closely connected to Adams, including First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks III and New York Police Commissioner Edward Caban.

Who is Sheena Wright?

BROOKLYN BOROUGH HALL, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2021/12/20: Sheena Wright incoming deputy Mayor for Strategic Initiatives speaks during Mayor-elect Eric Adams unveiling his deputies at Brooklyn Borough Hall. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRo Expand

Wright has been part of the Adams administration since Jan. 2022, initially serving as deputy mayor of strategic initiatives and transitioning to her current role as first deputy mayor the following year.

Wright and Banks share the home in Hamilton Heights that was raided by the feds.

David Banks' brothers, Philip Banks III, the deputy mayor for public safety, and Terence Banks, a consultant, also faced federal raids and had their phones seized as part of the ongoing investigation into Mayor Adams' administration.

David Banks to step down

In a retirement letter shared with The Associated Press, Banks said he informed the mayor this summer of his plan to step down "after ensuring the school year got off to a good start."

A former teacher, principal and founder of a network of all-boys public schools, Banks has led the city’s public school system, the nation's largest, since Adams took office in 2022.

The resignation letter made no reference to the multiple ongoing federal investigations involving senior Adams aides, relatives of those aides, campaign fundraising and possible influence peddling.

When Adams, appointed David Banks as chancellor, he heralded his friend as a "visionary, leader, innovator, who has spent his career fighting on behalf of students."

Banks founded the Eagle Academy in 2004 to educate young Black and Latino boys who he believed were often poorly served by the educational system.

Before his appointment as schools chancellor, Banks ran the foundation that raises funds for the six Eagle Academy schools, one in each New York City borough and one in Newark, New Jersey.

Banks says he will step down at the end of the calendar year.