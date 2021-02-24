Century 21 Stores to reopen in NYC, internationally

Century 21 Stores, the iconic New York City bargain chain that closed its doors during the coronavirus pandemic, will reopen, said the company's president during a coronavirus briefing from City Hall.

Mayor Bill de Blasio introduced President Mark Benitez and said the announcement "grabbed at the heart of New Yorkers."

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

RELATED: CENTURY 21 CLOSING AFTER 60 YEARS IN BUSINESS

"This isn't your average comeback story in retail. Century 21 is not your average retail. It is iconic," said Benitez.

Last year, Century 21 Stores — a destination for bargain hunters looking for fat deals on designer dresses and shoes, cosmetics and housewares for nearly 60 years — filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed all 13 stores across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Advertisement

At the time, the company owned by the Gindi family said that the decision followed nonpayment by the company’s insurance providers of approximately $175 million due under policies put in place to protect against losses stemming from business interruption. That insurance money helped it rebuild its flagship store, a magnet for locals and tourists in downtown Manhattan after it was damaged by the 9/11 attacks.

"The outpouring of love and support from our beloved consumers has been nothing short of overwhelming. Those consumers travel from the East Side, West Side, downtown, across the US, and across the world. Century is and always will be an icon, a beacon of hope just as much as they were shortly after the devastation of 9/11," said Benitez.

Store management is evaluating all aspects of the 'thrill of the hunt' including locations in the U.S. and overseas, added Benitez.

"Those very details are currently being outlined and as soon as we can share more we certainly will," said Benitez.