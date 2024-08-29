Central Park’s 160-year-old tree near Tavern on the Green must be cut down

A 160-year-old tree needs to be cut down at the Tavern on the Green in Central Park after being infected with a deadly disease.

Jeff, who works in Central Park, knows a thing or two about the tree.

"It’s very iconic. It’s very huge. It’s the biggest tree out there." — Jeff

"It’s looks very green. Leaves are all green. It doesn’t look dead. It looks very healthy. Provides a lot of shade," a Central Park goer said.

The tree needs to come down because it is infected with Dutch Elm Disease.

The Central Park conservancy plans to remove it all together after inspection.

In fact, Central Park loses 30 elm trees from Dutch Elm Diseases every year.

"It’s really sad. We didn’t know that it was dying until the surveyor came by and checked on it and then like we kind of like missed the window to heal it and keep it there," Jeff said.

"If if it's not, then we're going to run away. We're going to lose every elm tree in Central Park, and this is still a decent amount of elm trees. They're all being careful. You know you can care for a tree, but at certain point. It's trying to make a left. And that trees. It's done," Evan Dackow of Jolly Green Tree said.

"Well if it’s going to do any harm to the other nature around. That should be your best bet that’s a wise decision to make," another parkgoer said.