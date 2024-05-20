NYC Parks lists dos and don'ts for Central Park visitors
CENTRAL PARK - Did you know that special event permits are required to reserve a specific area of Central Park, or for activities with 20+ people?
With Memorial Day on the horizon, is barbecuing allowed in Central Park?
NYC Parks put out a list explaining the dos and don'ts when it comes to the following in Central Park:
Is barbecuing allowed in Central Park?
Barbecuing is only allowed on certain days.
The days include:
- Memorial Day (last Monday in May)
- Labor Day (first Monday in September)
- 4th of July (first Thursday in July)
However, barbecuing is not permitted in the following areas:
- Athletic fields
- Playgrounds
- Woodlands (North Woods, Ramble, Hallett)
- Landscapes that are fenced off
- Conservatory Garden
Events
Click here to reserve a specific area of the park or for an event with more than 20 people.
A woman told the New York Post that setting up tables and chairs, balloons, bubbles and "active sports" including kickball, spikeball and tug-of-war are not allowed at the park.
What is not permitted in Central Park?
- Alcohol
- Cycling
- Drones
- Smoking
- Use of propane
- Driving
Are dogs allowed in Central Park?
Yes, dogs are allowed in most sections of Central Park. Dogs must be on a leash from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Off-leash hours run from 6 a.m.-9 a.m. and 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
See list below for the locations that dogs must be leashed in:
- Arthur Ross Pinetum
- The Bridle Path
- Cedar Hill
- Children’s Glade (Great Hill area)
- Conservatory Garden
- East Green
- East Meadow Oval
- Kerbs Boathouse Plaza
- The North Woods and the Ravine
- The Ramble
- Shakespeare Garden
- Strawberry Fields
- Turtle Pond Lawn
- Other areas where signs requiring dogs to be leashed are posted
Where is bicycling allowed in Central Park?
Cycling is not permitted on pedestrian paths except for the shared paths.
Shared paths are located at 96th Street and West 106-108th Streets.