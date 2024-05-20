NYC Parks lists dos and don'ts for Central Park visitors

article

Did you know that special event permits are required to reserve a specific area of Central Park, or for activities with 20+ people?

With Memorial Day on the horizon, is barbecuing allowed in Central Park?

NYC Parks put out a list explaining the dos and don'ts when it comes to the following in Central Park:

Is barbecuing allowed in Central Park?

Barbecuing is only allowed on certain days.

The days include:

Memorial Day (last Monday in May)

Labor Day (first Monday in September)

4th of July (first Thursday in July)

However, barbecuing is not permitted in the following areas:

Athletic fields

Playgrounds

Woodlands (North Woods, Ramble, Hallett)

Landscapes that are fenced off

Conservatory Garden

Events

Click here to reserve a specific area of the park or for an event with more than 20 people.

A woman told the New York Post that setting up tables and chairs, balloons, bubbles and "active sports" including kickball, spikeball and tug-of-war are not allowed at the park.

What is not permitted in Central Park?

Alcohol

Cycling

Drones

Smoking

Use of propane

Driving

Are dogs allowed in Central Park?

Yes, dogs are allowed in most sections of Central Park. Dogs must be on a leash from 9 a.m.- 9 p.m. Off-leash hours run from 6 a.m.-9 a.m. and 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

See list below for the locations that dogs must be leashed in:

Arthur Ross Pinetum

The Bridle Path

Cedar Hill

Children’s Glade (Great Hill area)

Conservatory Garden

East Green

East Meadow Oval

Kerbs Boathouse Plaza

The North Woods and the Ravine

The Ramble

Shakespeare Garden

Strawberry Fields

Turtle Pond Lawn

Other areas where signs requiring dogs to be leashed are posted

Where is bicycling allowed in Central Park?

Cycling is not permitted on pedestrian paths except for the shared paths.

Shared paths are located at 96th Street and West 106-108th Streets.