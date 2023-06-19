Pit bull stabbed to death in Central Park after dispute between dog walkers
CENTRAL PARK - A pit bull was stabbed to death following a verbal dispute with the dog's owner in Central Park, the NYPD said.
It happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. near E 106th and 5th Avenue.
According to police, the incident began with a verbal dispute. Detectives said the aggressor was walking several unleashed dogs.
A 43-year-old woman dog owner told police the dispute ended with the aggressor stabbing her dog.
The animal was taken to an animal clinic and had to be euthanized.
"It’s a crazy story," one dog owner said. "I can’t believe it happened, and the details are nightmarish."
The aggressor took off following the incident, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.