Pit bull stabbed to death in Central Park after dispute between dog walkers

A pit bull was stabbed to death following a verbal dispute with the dog's owner in Central Park, the NYPD said.

It happened Sunday around 8:30 p.m. near E 106th and 5th Avenue.

According to police, the incident began with a verbal dispute. Detectives said the aggressor was walking several unleashed dogs.

A 43-year-old woman dog owner told police the dispute ended with the aggressor stabbing her dog.

The animal was taken to an animal clinic and had to be euthanized.

"It’s a crazy story," one dog owner said. "I can’t believe it happened, and the details are nightmarish."

The aggressor took off following the incident, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.