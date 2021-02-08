CDC urges Americans to continue to avoid traveling

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations fall around the country, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to urge Americans to avoid unnecessary travel, dining out, and other social activities that can lead to more spread of the virus.

"We have yet to control this pandemic," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, told reporters on Monday.

The nation is coming down from the wave of infections that began in November and crested in January, but Walensky said the background level of cases remains dangerously high.

"COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are extremely high across the United States," CDC states on its website. "Wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet/2 meters apart, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often."

The CDC recommends avoiding travel because it increases a person's chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.

"Delay travel and stay home to protect yourself and others from COVID-19," CDC guidance states. "You and your travel companions (including children) may feel well and not have any symptoms, but you can still spread COVID-19 to family, friends, and community during and after travel."

Advertisement

U.S. cases of COVID-19 surged after domestic travel increased over holidays in November and December. Holidays in the next few weeks include Lunar New Year, Valentine's Day, and Presidents Day.

In January, CDC issued an order requiring all air passengers arriving in the United States from another country to get tested for COVID-19 no more than three days before their flight departs and to show either the negative result or documentation of having recovered from COVID-19 to the airline before getting on the plane. This order applies to all travelers — including U.S. citizens and permanent U.S. residents.

With The Associated Press

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!

CDC GUIDANCE: IF YOU MUST TRAVEL

If you must travel, take these steps to protect yourself and others from COVID-19:

Do NOT travel if you were exposed to COVID-19, you are sick or you test positive for COVID-19. Learn when it is safe for you to travel. Don't travel with someone who is sick.

Source: CDC.gov