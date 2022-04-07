Homeland Security dog retires after 5 years at JFK Airport

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Bobo is a very good and handsome boy. (Photo via U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

After a five-year career helping to keep American agriculture safe from potentially dangerous imports, a Homeland Security Department Labrador retriever can now enjoy just being a dog in retirement.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees this week said goodbye to Bobo, an 8-year-old black Lab, who served as an agriculture canine at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Jamaica, Queens.

"We grew accustomed to watching Bobo enthusiastically protect the nation against prohibited animal and plant products," New York Field Operations Director Frank Russo said. "We are going to miss seeing him in action."

Bobo intercepted 5,793 prohibited plant products and 4,057 animal products, according to CBP. He prevented nearly 200 potential animal- and plant-related diseases from entering the United States.

"Bobo's most memorable discoveries include a shipment of live venomous snakes from the Philippines and 150 [kilos] of Satkara lemons from Bangladesh," CBP said in a news release.

Bobo came to CBP from an animal control center in Georgia. After 10 weeks of training, he was assigned to JFK Airport.

An employee of CBP who lives on Long Island has adopted Bobo, officials said.

"We wish Bobo the best in retirement and thank him for a job well done," Deputy Chief Mike Lake said.