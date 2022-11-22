Expand / Collapse search

Live cat found inside checked bag at JFK Airport

The TSA released a photo of the cat found in luggage.

NEW YORK - Move over The Cat in the Hat, how about the cat in the travel bag?

A TSA officer at JFK Airport in New York City was shocked to find an orange cat inside a checked bag after it went through the x-ray machine.

A Transportation Security Administration spokesperson says that the traveler told officials at the airport that the cat belonged to someone else in his household.

Lisa Farbstein, the TSA spokesperson tweeted:  "On the bright side, the cat's out of the bag and safely back home.

The cat is certainly not the oddest animal that has been in a passenger's baggage.  In 2018 a traveler was caught with nearly 5,000 leeches in his luggage.  He was fined $15,000 for attempting to smuggle his live cargo into Canada.

In 2021, multiple people were caught trying to bring live birds into the country through JFK.  In one instance a man had 40 finches stuffed inside hair rollers.