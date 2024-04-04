NY woman killed as tree falls on car during Wednesday's storm

A woman was killed when a tree fell onto her car in Armonk, Westchester County, during Wednesday's powerful storm, police said.

Police said the tree fell onto a 2021 Toyota heading northbound on Route 128 between School Street and Leisure Farm Drive at approximately 5:30 p.m.

North Castle Police and Westchester County police departments are currently investigating.

New York City, Long Island, northeastern New Jersey and coastal Westchester were all under a high wind warning through Wednesday evening.

RELATED: Power outage tracker: High winds leave thousands in the dark across NY, NJ, CT

The winds knocked down tree limbs and power lines.

The National Weather Service said wind gusts were up to 58 miles per hour in Mamaroneck.

Police say an 82-year-old woman was killed in Collegeville, Pennsylvania on Wednesday afternoon when a tree fell and crushed her car while waiting at a stoplight, according to a report from FOX 29 in Philadelphia.

The impacts from the powerful nor’easter will continue throughout Thursday and will linger into Friday as heavy, wet snow and areas of sleet pound areas of northern and central New England and northeastern New York state.

Strong and damaging winds with gusts of 60-70 mph are expected to continue across the region Thursday, raising the risk of additional power outages.

FOX Weather contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.