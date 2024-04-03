NYC weather: High wind warning, flood watch for city as rain drenches area l Forecast

A powerful storm system that's battering the NYC area with torrential rain and high winds is showing no signs of slowing down.

"The heavy downpours, they will be coming through there, some thundershowers just to our southwest coming into the Tri-State region," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

High wind warnings, watches and advisories were issued through Wednesday night across New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, according to the National Weather Service. Coastal flood warnings and advisories were also issued through Thursday morning.

Here's what we know about the storm, including when the rain will end and how much we will see.

Today: Showers. High near 44. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

"We hardly catch a break today," Woods said. "The rain may back off for a little bit, but generally speaking, we're keeping the rain around for the day."

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 44. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday night: Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

A total of 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible across the region through Thursday.

Locally heavy rain could be possible at times, mostly on Wednesday afternoon and evening, and could cause some minor flooding in low-lying areas and areas with poor drainage.

FOX Weather helped contribute to this report.