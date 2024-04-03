Power outage tracker: High winds leave thousands in the dark across NY, NJ, CT

A powerful mid-week coastal storm has brought high winds, flooding, and heavy rainfall to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, knocking out power to thousands.

New York City, Long Island, northeastern New Jersey and coastal Westchester all are under a high wind warning through the evening, with wind gusts of up to 60 mph expected through the overnight hours.

The winds will knock down some tree limbs and power lines could be downed. They're expected to gradually subside early Thursday, before shifting northwest early Thursday morning.

If your area is under threat, check the outage maps below:

Power outage tracker

NY power outages

NJ power outages

CT power outages