Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from WED 4:27 PM EDT until WED 10:30 PM EDT, Somerset County
13
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:40 AM EDT until THU 8:43 AM EDT, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:30 AM EDT until FRI 12:01 PM EDT, Morris County
Flood Warning
from WED 5:57 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Morris County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
from THU 12:52 AM EDT until THU 6:22 PM EDT, Middlesex County, Somerset County
Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 AM EDT, Hunterdon County, Somerset County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Essex County, Morris County, Passaic County
Coastal Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Middlesex County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
Coastal Flood Warning
from THU 3:00 AM EDT until THU 7:00 AM EDT, Southern Queens County
Coastal Flood Warning
until THU 12:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
Coastal Flood Warning
from WED 4:00 PM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Westchester County
High Wind Warning
until THU 2:00 AM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northwest Suffolk County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Hudson County

Power outage tracker: High winds leave thousands in the dark across NY, NJ, CT

By
Published  April 3, 2024 5:45pm EDT
Severe Weather
FOX 5 NY

Storms bring high flood risk across region

Officials are monitoring rivers like the Passaic, as Wednesday's storm brings the possibility of flooding for multiple rivers across the region. FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas has the story.

A powerful mid-week coastal storm has brought high winds, flooding, and heavy rainfall to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, knocking out power to thousands.

New York City, Long Island, northeastern New Jersey and coastal Westchester all are under a high wind warning through the evening, with wind gusts of up to 60 mph expected through the overnight hours. 

The winds will knock down some tree limbs and power lines could be downed. They're expected to gradually subside early Thursday, before shifting northwest early Thursday morning. 

If your area is under threat, check the outage maps below: 

Power outage tracker

If your area is under threat, check the outage maps below.

NY power outages

  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.

NJ power outages

  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.

CT power outages

  • Click HERE for the latest numbers.