Building facade collapses in Lower Manhattan during morning commute

The Brief A 20-foot section of a building's facade crashed onto the street near Reade and Duane Streets in Lower Manhattan. The falling debris missed pedestrians in the busy area, though it did damage at least one parked car. The Department of Buildings is investigating the cause of the collapse and assesses the building's structural integrity.



An emergency response was triggered in Lower Manhattan after a large section of a building's facade crashed onto the street during the busy Monday morning commute.

What we know:

A roughly 20-foot-long section of debris fell from the building directly onto the street below around 7:30 a.mm. near Reade and Duane streets.

The incident occurred in a heavily trafficked area just steps away from Broadway and the World Trade Center PATH station, where commuters typically flood the streets during the early morning hours.

No injuries have been reported. It appears no pedestrians were walking underneath the falling debris at the time.

However, at least one parked car was damaged by the impact.

What's next:

Officials are currently investigating the cause of the collapse. The Department of Buildings is evaluating whether ongoing construction or scaffolding may have played a role, and inspectors are taking a closer look to determine if the building has suffered any further structural integrity issues.

Commuters and residents in the area should expect restricted access and delays while crews secure the scene and complete their investigation.