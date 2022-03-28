Brutally cold weather in NYC

A spring cold front has brought winter-like cold temperatures to the Northeast to start the week.

A sharp southward dip in the jet stream has settled over the region to drop temperatures to lows more expected in the middle of January.

High temperatures will be 15 to 30 degrees colder than average in the New York City region on Monday. Many cities across the Northeast could see record-cold highs.

New York City could barely get above freezing on Monday. Monday's projected high temperatures of 33 degrees won't even achieve the city's coldest average-high temperatures of 39 degrees during the second half of January.

In New York City, the date's record-cold high of 34 degrees, set in 1893, is also in jeopardy.

After a Sunday night's low temperatures, they are supposed to plunge again on Monday night. Record low temperatures for the date are possible on Monday night into Tuesday for Atlantic City and Newark in New Jersey and New York's JFK and LaGuardia airports.

The good news is that the cold weather won't hang around too long. Temperatures in parts of the New York City region could rebound to 70 degrees by Thursday.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms.

Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd

Fox 5 Weather Team on Twitter

Advertisement

FOX Weather contributed to this report.