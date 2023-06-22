Jordan Williams speaks for first time since NYC stabbing: 'I regret it everyday'

Twenty-year-old Jordan Williams was charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon for fatally stabbing another subway passenger to death earlier this month in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn.

In an exclusive interview with Good Day New York, Williams and his lawyer, Jason Goldman, explained what they said happened that day.

"All I wanted to do was just get me and my girlfriend off the train safely." — Jordan Williams

Williams fatally stabbed DeVictor Ouedraogo, 36, inside a moving subway car after Ouedraogo was allegedly harassing his girlfriend, the NYPD said.

Williams and Ouedraogo tussled on the train before Williams allegedly pulled out a knife.

"I did my usual scan every time I get to a stop and I saw him get on the train," Williams said.

Police had combed the subway car and the platform for evidence. (LLN NYC)

Williams explains why he had a knife

A folding knife used in the stabbing was recovered at the scene after the incident.

When asked why he was carrying a knife, Williams said a woman put a knife in his face a few weeks before the incident.

Williams described riding the subway with a friend when a woman came up to him, threatened him and put a knife to his eye.

"In that situation, I didn't know what to do, so I just sat there," Williams explained.

When asked if he filed a police report for the woman with the knife, Williams said, "No, I was honestly just trying to get through it and forget that it ever happened."

Since then, Williams said he started carrying a pocket knife – "That's honestly what scared me into starting to carry," he said.

What happened that day?

Police responded to a 911 call reporting of a man stabbed in the chest on a northbound ‘J’ train approaching Marcy Avenue.

Responding officers found Ouedraogo with a stab wound to the chest. He was rushed to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Officers from the 90th precinct arrested Williams, charging him with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

‘I regret it everyday’

"I was honestly just trying to get me and her me out of there safely," Williams explained. "I wasn't looking to hurt anyone. I didn't know what to do, it was all quick."

"Honestly I was afraid, because I didn't know what was gonna happen." — Jordan Williams

When asked how he was dealing with what happened, Williams said he's had a hard time sleeping – "It's not easy."

Williams said he regrets what happened on the subway that day. He said he couldn't believe it when he found out Ouedraogo had passed away.

"I regret it everyday. I wish it didn't have to go like that honestly." — Jordan Williams

"It's not something that I'm proud of. I haven't had the best time sleeping or managing with that actual idea," Williams said.

Williams gave advice to NYC subway riders: "Always be in contact with someone that [you] trust."

"It's not safe these days," Williams went on to say. "I'm not even gonna be traveling alone like that on the train like that if I'm on the train in the future," he added."

What's next?

The case is currently being presented to a grand jury where Goldman said there's evidence and witnesses being presented.

"They're doing it in a very, very fair way. It's part of the process, which I certainly respect," Goldman said.

When asked if Williams would testify, Goldman said, "We're not making any decisions yet."

"We hope that some good can come from this eventually." — Jason Goldman

As for Williams' girlfriend: "We'll see, truthfully it's a secretive process, so we can't even get into it," Goldman said.

Until then, Goldman said Williams is focusing on basketball and getting a job.

Williams said he's focusing on getting better day by day – "I'm not really trying [to] focus on the bad right now," Williams explained.

"We don't want people to be put in this position to have to defend themselves," Goldman added.