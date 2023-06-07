Brooklyn subway rider stabbed with ice pick in unprovoked attack

article

The NYPD has released additional images of a man accused of stabbing a subway rider with an ice pick in an apparent unprovoked attack in Brooklyn.

It happened Wednesday, April 19 around 4:15 a.m. in the Cypress Hills section.

According to police, the individual approached a 38-year-old man and a 43-year-old man, who were both standing on the northbound "J" train platform at the Crescent Street train station.

Unprovoked, police said the individual stabbed the 38-year-old man in the stomach with an ice pick.

The man allegedly followed both victims with the ice pick before fleeing on a northbound "J" train.

The 38-year-old went to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was treated for injuries in stable condition. The 43-year-old was uninjured.

The individual is described as a man around 35-years-old, with a dark complexion, approximately 6’ tall, and approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray-hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers. He was last seen carrying a white knapsack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).