Water main break floods Cross Bronx Expressway

A water main break on Jerome Avenue in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx is causing major traffic delays and is impacting the Cross Bronx Expressway.

Flooding has forced the closure of the Cross Bronx Expressway in both directions at Jerome Avenue. There are reports of trapped motorists rescued from vehicles on the expressway. Traffic is being diverted at the Major Deegan Expressway

There are major delays on the George Washington Bridge. Motorists are advised to avoid the area. Use alternates including the Mario Cuomo/Tappan Zee Bridge, Lincoln, or Holland Tunnels.

New York City Transit says the No. 4 subway line is bypassing 176 St. in both directions while crews address water leakage in the station.

The water main erupted at about 3:30 a.m. Thursday and is causing significant delays for the morning rush.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.