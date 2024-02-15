Bronx subway shooting: Minor taken into custody for questioning

NYPD sources tell FOX 5 NY a minor was taken into custody for questioning in reference to Tuesday's subway station shooting in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx that left one person dead and five others wounded.

No other information was available, including anything about potential charges.

Earlier in the week, the NYPD released photos of two suspects wanted in connection to the shooting.

Featured article

According to police, the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two rival gangs who got on the #4 train at separate stops before spotting one another.

A verbal dispute quickly became a physical fight, at which point the guns game out.

One round was fired inside the train, and then the shooting spilled out onto the platform. Police sources tell FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers that each suspect was allegedly armed with a semi-automatic handgun, and fired off at least 19 rounds combined.

Featured article

Bullets hit six people ranging in age from 14 to 71.

One of the bullets struck and killed 35-year-old Obed Beltran-Sanchez, who has no known address.

Investigators tell FOX 5 NY it's not clear yet if any of those shot were the intended targets.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).