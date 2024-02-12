Expand / Collapse search
Several injured in Bronx subway station shooting

Published 
Updated 5:25PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
SkyFOX over Mount Eden Avenue station after a reported shooting

NEW YORK - Several people were reportedly injured in a shooting at a Bronx subway station, the NYPD confirmed.

Shots were fired Monday afternoon on the Mount Eden Avenue station platform near Mount Eden and Jerome Avenues in Highbridge.

Video from SkyFOX showed a heavy police presence at the scene.

It is unclear how severe the injuries are. There is no word from police on whether a suspect is in custody.

Northbound 4 trains are running on the express track from 149 St-Grand Concourse to Burnside Avenue as police conduct the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with FOX 5 NY as this story develops.