NYPD releases photos of suspects wanted in Bronx subway station shooting

The NYPD has released photos of two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting at a Bronx subway station that left one person dead and five others wounded.

Monday's rush hour shootout has left people in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx wondering if the persistent crime and violence in the neighborhood will ever get better.

"Everybody's got handguns, automatic weapons, whatever, stun guns, you name it, they got it on the train," one local resident said.

Police say that the shooting stemmed from a dispute between two groups of people on a #4 train.

The two suspects allegedly opened fire on each other as the crowded train was pulling into the station. Police sources tell FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers that each suspect was allegedly armed with a semi-automatic handgun, and fired off at least 15 rounds combined.

Six people ranging in age from 14 to 71 were hit by bullets.

One of the bullets struck and killed 35-year-old Obed Beltran-Sanchez, who has no known address.

Investigators tell FOX 5 NY that is is not clear yet if any of those shot were the intended targets.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.