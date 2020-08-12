Border Patrol seizes $2 million in narcotics hidden inside bus

article

When agents from the U.S. Border Patrol inspected a commercial passenger bus arriving from Mexico, they found nearly 200 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine hidden inside the vehicle.

When CBP officers working at the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge in Texas used non-intrusive imaging equipment to conduct a secondary inspection of the bus, they discovered the drugs inside 77 plastic-wrapped bundles.

In total, 56 packages of alleged cocaine weighing 132 pounds and 21 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 50 pounds were found. Authorities say that the street value of both the cocaine and the methamphetamine is just over $2 million.

“We inspect all type of vehicles arriving from Mexico, whether they are cars, trucks, buses or even airplanes to ensure they are free of illicit narcotics or prohibited merchandise,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas. “CBP’s mission is multi-faceted but protecting our borders by making narcotics seizures like these is our ultimate goal.”

Border patrol seized the narcotics along with the bus.