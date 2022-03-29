Homeless man accused of killing man near Penn Station

article

The NYPD has arrested a homeless man after a man was found stabbed to death on a sidewalk near Penn Station.

The NYPD was called to the corner of W. 38th St. and 7th Ave. in Midtown just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Officers found 51-year-old Esan Benn of Queens laying unconscious on the ground.

EMS rushed him to Lenox Hill Hospital, but it was too late to save his life.

Medical personnel later determined that Benn had been stabbed.

On Tuesday the NYPD announced the arrest of 38-year-old Vincent Cole. The homeless man faces murder charges. The NYPD has not released any possible motive for the killing.