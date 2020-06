Blocked seats, hand sanitizer , social distance markers: NYC subway could look very different

article

Crowd control on the subway? It might sound impractical for anyone who has ridden a train in New York City during rush hour but that is what the mayor is suggesting.

Buses and subways should look different when the city begins to ease coronavirus restrictions next week, with hand sanitizer in the stations and social distancing markers in place, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

“I want to see that everywhere you go, whether it is in a subway station, on the platform or on the train or on a bus there are markings telling you exactly where to be,” de Blasio said at his daily briefing.

Ridership on subways and buses is expected to increase when the city enters the first phase of New York state's region-by-region, four-step reopening process Monday, and transit officials say they are taking steps to prevent a flareup of the virus.

Even with ridership dropping 90% during the pandemic, there have been reports of crowded trains with no room for people to social distance.

"It is crucial that every other seat be blocked off," de Blasio said so riders will never end up sitting right next to someone.

Officials with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a letter to de Blasio's administration Tuesday that they’re asking employers to stagger shifts and continue to allow for remote work.

The authority is testing hand sanitizer dispensers and social distancing decals, an MTA spokesperson said. The closure of the subway system between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. for disinfecting will continue when the reopening starts.

Forty-nine additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.