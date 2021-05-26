Black Lives Matter flag raised at City Hall in Jersey City

A Black Lives Matter flag was raised at City Hall in Jersey City on Tuesday, May 25, to mark the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd .

The nonprofit group Blacks in Law Enforcement Servicing the Community, or BLESC, hosted the event with Mayor Steven Fulop , the Municipal Council, and the Office of Cultural Affairs.

Maurice Rose of BLESC recording video footage of the raising of the flag while "Lift Every Voice and Sing" plays.

BLESC describes itself as a multicultural group of law enforcement officers who work for their communities in and out of uniform.

"We serve a greater purpose which is to facilitate the power of knowledge, understanding, morality, responsibility, and prosperity," BLESC states on its Facebook page.

Rallies, marches, protests, and tributes were held all across the county on Tuesday to remember the life and death of Floyd, a Minnesota man who died when then-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than 9 minutes.

In April, a jury convicted Chauvin of murder.

