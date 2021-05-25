NYC marks 1 year anniversary of George Floyd's death

One year ago Tuesday, George Floyd's life was taken while in police custody. News of his death sparked nationwide outrage and started a larger conversation about police reform.

Over the weekend in Brooklyn, Floyd's brother, Terrence Floyd, described the last year as a roller coaster ride and expressed his thanks to all those who showed their support.

In the year since his brother's death, an officer was brought to justice but justice continues to elude so many others.

George Floyd's killing caused outrage and protests around the country including in New York City. Today, the city remembers his life and death again.

At Noon, Mayor Bill de Blasio joins others at the National Action Network to kneel for nine minutes and 29 seconds, the same amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck.

Last month, the jury found Chauvin guilty of three counts and he will be sentenced June 25. Three other former police officers who were at the scene will be tried together in March.

At the White House this afternoon, President Joe Biden will meet privately with members of Floyd's family. Biden had set today as the deadline for getting the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed. Among other things, the legislation would ban chokeholds and end qualified immunity for officers against civil lawsuits. It did pass in March but remains stalled in the Senate.

Calls for reforms of police departments continue one year after his death. Protesters will march from Barclays Center in Brooklyn to call on the mayor and city council to defund the NYPD and redirect money to communities of color.

All eight major Democratic candidates for mayor will be questioned about civil rights and social justice at the National Action Network. Defunding police become a huge campaign issue especially in light of troubling crime numbers in the city.

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters