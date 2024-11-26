Black Friday 2024: Your guide to scoring the best deals

Black Friday is no longer just a single day of shopping – it’s an extended extravaganza of deals that kicks off weeks before Thanksgiving. With doorbusters and flash sales in full swing, staying informed and prepared is key to getting the most out of this shopping season. Whether you’re hunting for tech, home goods, or holiday gifts, here’s what you need to know to navigate Black Friday 2024:

What to Know About Black Friday 2024

Key Dates:

Black Friday : Nov. 29, 2024.

Cyber Monday : Dec. 2, 2024.

Travel Tuesday: Dec. 3, 2024.

Garden City, N.Y.: Shoppers fill the walkways and storefronts of the Roosevelt Field Shopping Mall for Black Friday shopping event on November 24, 2023 in Garden City, New York. (Photo by Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

When and where can you find deals?:

Thanksgiving Weekend Deals : Most sales start to ramp up on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) for online shoppers, though many brick-and-mortar stores will remain closed. Deals peak on Black Friday and extend through Cyber Monday (Dec. 2).

Small Business Saturday (Nov. 30) : Support local businesses and often score unique deals on handmade or boutique items.

"Cyber Five" Period : The days from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday are now known as the "Cyber Five," with discounts available continuously across these five days.

Travel Tuesday: The day after Cyber Monday (Dec. 3) offers the best deals on flights, hotels, cruises, and other travel-related purchases.

Tips for Black Friday Success

Start Early but Stay Flexible

Early Black Friday sales are already live, with many deals on tech, toys and small appliances. However, retailers often release fresh discounts closer to the big day, so keep checking for updates.

Make a Plan

Create a Wishlist : Focus on items you actually need or want.

Set a Budget : Track your spending and prioritize high-ticket items.

Bookmark Products: Save links to products you’re eyeing to quickly check prices.

Use Price Tracking Tools

CamelCamelCamel : Tracks price history on Amazon.

Honey : Finds promo codes and compares prices across retailers.

Google Shopping : Aggregates prices from multiple stores.

Sign Up for Alerts

Subscribe to newsletters and download apps from your favorite retailers. Many offer early-bird discounts or exclusive codes through email or push notifications.

Follow Brands on Social Media

Retailers often announce surprise flash sales or early deals on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

What to Buy on Black Friday

Black Friday is known for its incredible discounts. Here are some of the best deals to look out for, according to CNet.com:

Tech and Electronics

TVs, laptops, tablets, and gaming consoles are among the top Black Friday items. Apple Samsung , and Nintendo products often see discounts.

Home and Kitchen Appliances

Air fryers, vacuum cleaners, blenders, and coffee machines usually hit their lowest prices of the year.

Toys and Games

Stock up on gifts for the holidays—popular brands like Lego and Hasbro often sell out quickly.

Clothing and Accessories

Look for sitewide sales at retailers like Macy’s and Nordstrom , especially on winter apparel and accessories.

Subscription Services

Streaming platforms, fitness memberships and even meal kit services often offer limited-time deals.

What to Skip on Black Friday

Not every deal is worth grabbing. Here’s what you might want to pass on, according to NBC News:

Mattresses and Large Appliances

President’s Day sales in February often rival or surpass Black Friday discounts.

Winter Gear

Clearance sales in late winter or early spring often offer steeper markdowns on coats, boots, and sweaters.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 26: People walk past Saks Fifth Avenue department store during "Black Friday"in Midtown on November 26, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Shopping Online vs. In-Store

Online Benefits:

Wider selection of deals

Convenient price comparisons

Avoid the crowds

In-Store Perks:

Instant gratification—take your purchases home right away.

Some exclusive in-store doorbusters and free gifts with purchase.

NYC Shopping Tips

If you’re planning on braving the crowds in New York City, here are some local tips from Doodle.com:

Plan Your Route

Big stores like Macy’s Herald Square, Best Buy, and Target can get hectic. Check store hours and prepare for long lines.

Avoid Peak Hours

Early mornings and late evenings tend to be less crowded.

Bundle Shopping with Events

NYC’s holiday markets, like the Union Square Holiday Market, offer unique gifts and experiences. Stop by after hitting the big-box retailers.

Check for Local Deals

Small businesses often participate in Black Friday and Small Business Saturday with discounts that rival larger chains.

Common Black Friday Pitfalls and How to Avoid Them

Beware of Dynamic Pricing

Retailers like Amazon adjust prices throughout the day based on demand. If you find a deal you like, act quickly—but don’t panic-buy.

Check the Fine Print

Return Policies : Make sure items aren’t final sale and confirm extended holiday return windows.

Warranties: Ensure that products come with valid warranties, especially electronics.

Avoid FOMO (Fear of Missing Out)

Retailers thrive on creating urgency, but not every deal is once-in-a-lifetime. Take a moment to evaluate whether you’re making a smart purchase.

Don’t Forget About Shipping

Free shipping is common during Black Friday, but always check estimated delivery dates—especially for holiday gifts.

Looking Ahead: Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday

Cyber Monday

Deals often mirror Black Friday discounts, with a focus on tech and subscriptions. Think of it as your last chance to snag popular items.

Travel Tuesday

If you’re planning trips, Dec. 3 is the day to book flights, hotels, and cruises at deep discounts.

Black Friday 2024 is shaping up to be a whirlwind of deals and opportunities. With the right preparation, you can navigate the sales with ease and score significant savings. Plan ahead, stick to your budget, and remember: the best deal is the one that truly works for you.

Happy shopping, New York!