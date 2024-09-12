Billy Joel to perform New Year's Eve show at UBS Arena for second year

Billy Joel is heading home for New Year's Eve and performing at the UBS Arena for the second year in a row.

"Welcoming Billy Joel back to UBS Arena is the perfect way to celebrate what has been a hallmark year for the new venue," said Mark Shulman, Senior Vice President of Programming at UBS Arena. "Capping off a stellar year that has featured legendary performers, marquee sporting events, and family shows with our hometown hero is the perfect way to ring in the new year."

Back in July, Billy Joel performed his final show for his residency at Madison Square Garden.

It was his 150th show and the end of his record-breaking 10-year residency at the Garden.

In this image released on April 15, Billy Joel performs during his 100th show at Madison Square Garden on March 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Joel's journey to Madison Square Garden began in 1978.

Since 2014, the renowned singer has consistently graced the Garden's stage, delivering a monthly performance and achieving an impressive streak of 90 consecutive shows.

Joel now holds two remarkable performance-related records at MSG.

He has set the record for the "Most Lifetime Performances By Any Artist," with an impressive tally of 136 shows.

Additionally, he holds the record for the "Most Consecutive Performances By Any Artist," having completed 90 shows in a row.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Olivia Rodrigo and Billy Joel perform "Deja Vu" and "Uptown Girl" onstage at Madison Square Garden on August 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) ((Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)) From: Getty Images

Throughout the past decade, Joel has been joined by numerous surprise guests during his MSG performances, including Bruce Springsteen, Billy Gibbons, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Jimmy Fallon, Sting, and Jon Bon Jovi.

When do ticket sales begin?

Pre-sale for Citi Cardmembers begins Monday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 19 at 10 p.m. Public sale begins Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.

