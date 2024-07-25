Billy Joel concludes record-breaking 10-year residency at MSG

Tonight marks the end of an era as Billy Joel will perform his final show at Madison Square Garden.

This will be his 150th show and the end of his record-breaking 10-year residency at the Garden.

Joel's journey to Madison Square Garden began in 1978.

In this image released on April 15, Billy Joel performs during his 100th show at Madison Square Garden on March 28, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

In celebration of the event, a special "Defining Moments" exhibit will be on display on the sixth-floor concourse featuring memorabilia from the past decade.

RELATED: Oyster Bay presents Billy Joel with key to city, street dedication at ceremony

There will also be special Italian-themed concession items such as cannolis and chicken vodka heroes, a nod to Joel's hit song "Scenes from an Italian Restaurant."

Since 2014, the renowned singer has consistently graced the Garden's stage, delivering a monthly performance and achieving an impressive streak of 90 consecutive shows.

Joel now holds two remarkable performance-related records at MSG.

He has set the record for the "Most Lifetime Performances By Any Artist," with an impressive tally of 136 shows.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Olivia Rodrigo and Billy Joel perform "Deja Vu" and "Uptown Girl" onstage at Madison Square Garden on August 24, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images) ((Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)) From: Getty Images

Additionally, he holds the record for the "Most Consecutive Performances By Any Artist," having completed 90 shows in a row.

Throughout the past decade, Joel has been joined by numerous surprise guests during his MSG performances, including Bruce Springsteen, Billy Gibbons, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Jimmy Fallon, Sting, and Jon Bon Jovi.