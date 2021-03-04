Bill would give immunity to drivers who 'unintentionally' run over protesters

article

Lawmakers in Tennessee are weighing legislation that would increase penalties for people who block roads — such as protestors — while also potentially letting motorists off the hook for running them over.

The bill would make "intentionally, knowingly or recklessly" blocking a public highway, street, sidewalk, railway, waterway, elevator, aisle, or hallway a felony, which is an upgrade from a misdemeanor.

The proposed law would also grant immunity from prosecution to a motorist who exercises "due care and unintentionally" injures or kills someone who is blocking a public road or one of those other listed places.

"This bill provides that a person operating a motor vehicle who is exercising due care and unintentionally causes injury or death to another person who is engaging in the conduct described [in the legislation] will be immune from prosecution for the injury or death," the bill summary states.

The legislation, which is in committees in the Senate and House at this time, also defines three new riot-related crimes.

Several states have taken up similar bills in the wake of the massive protests that gripped the country in 2020 over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and other people killed by police.

This article was produced from New York City.