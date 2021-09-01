Biden to visit Louisiana on Friday to survey Ida's storm damage

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Watch
from WED 12:41 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Middlesex County, Monmouth County, Morris County, Ocean County, Salem County, Somerset County, Warren County
13
Flood Warning
from WED 4:04 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Warren County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:12 PM EDT until WED 8:15 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Warren County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Fairfield County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:00 PM EDT until WED 10:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 9:45 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:34 PM EDT until WED 5:30 PM EDT, Orange County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 AM EDT, Sullivan County
Flood Advisory
from WED 4:16 PM EDT until WED 7:15 PM EDT, Dutchess County, Ulster County
Flood Advisory
until WED 5:45 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Rip Current Statement
from WED 8:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

Biden to visit Louisiana on Friday to survey Ida's storm damage

By Darlene Superville
Published 
News
Associated Press

Debris from Ida rips through power lines in Louisiana

High winds and heavy rain battered Louisiana as Hurricane Ida hit on Aug. 29, with officials warning of significant flooding and continued tropical-storm-force winds on Aug. 30. (Credit: Vincent Waelti via Storyful)

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden will visit Louisiana later this week to survey the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and speak with local and state leaders, the White House said Wednesday.

Ida was the fifth most powerful storm to strike the U.S. when it hit Louisiana on Sunday with maximum winds of 150 mph (240 kph), likely causing tens of billions of dollars in flood, wind and other damage, including to the electrical grid.

More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi were without power after Ida toppled a major transmission tower and knocked out thousands of miles of lines and hundreds of substations. New Orleans was plunged into total darkness at one point; power began returning to the city on Wednesday.

RELATED: Hurricane Ida: Damage to cost insurers $18 billion, estimate says

The White House says Biden has been getting regular updates on the storm and its aftermath. He has held several conference calls with governors and local officials to discuss preparations and needs after the storm, and has received briefings from FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

FEMA had sent tons of supplies, including generators, tarps and other materials into the region ahead of the storm, and federal response teams are working on search and rescue.

RELATED: Hurricane Ida’s aftermath: No power, no flights, drinking water shortage

Biden's trip Friday to the Gulf region will cap a difficult stretch for the president, who oversaw the chaotic exit of the U.S. military from Afghanistan after a 20-year engagement. That included the deaths of 13 U.S. servicemembers helping evacuate more than 120,000 Americans, Afghan allies and others fleeing life under Taliban rule.

As Ida bore down on the Gulf Coast on Sunday, Biden was at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to witness the return of the remains of the 13 U.S. servicemen and women who were killed last week in suicide bombing at Afghanistan's airport in Kabul, where the evacuations were taking place.