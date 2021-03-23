Biden administration message to migrants to avoid border largely ignored

The Biden administration's message does not seem to be reaching thousands of immigrants. New photos reveal a growing humanitarian crisis along the U.S.- Mexico border.

Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar releasing these pictures showing people packed into holding areas at a temporary processing center near Donna, Texas.

The White House press secretary said: "These photos show what we've long been saying, which is that, these border patrol facilities are not places made for children. They are not places that we want children to be staying for an extended period of time. Our alternative is to send children back on this treacherous journey that is not, in our view, the right choice to make."

A group of government officials plan to travel to Mexico and Guatemala this week to meet with local officials to address the surge of migrants.

"We've got to treat this issue in a way that is reflective of our values as Americans and do it in a way that is fair and it is humane," said Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Biden administration is using thousands of multi-lingual radio ads and social media posts in central America to discourage travel to the U.S. The overflowing detention centers prompting federal agencies to tap others to care for, house, and feed the thousands of people in custody.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has awarded a nearly $87M contract for hotel rooms. Other illegal migrants have been released after apprehension without a notice to appear for a hearing because of the sheer number of people and nowhere to hold them.