Best baseball city of 2024: Here's where NYC ranks

Baseball is one of the most popular sports in the U.S., and of course, New York City is no exception, with passionate fans who live and breathe the game. From Los Angeles to Chicago and Boston, many cities offer vibrant atmospheres for fans to catch a game.

Being the home of two MLB teams, the Yankees and the Mets, Wallethub has ranked New York City the best baseball city of 2024.

Wallethub reports New York holds the most World Series titles of any city, with 27 from the Yankees and just 2 from the Mets.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 01: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees prepares to bat during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on October 01, 2022 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty I Expand

New York leads the nation in average franchise value at $5.28 billion, with the Yankees valued at over $7 billion and the Mets nearing $3 billion, according to Wallethub.

Francisco Lindor #12 and Brandon Nimmo #9 of the New York Mets celebrate a 5-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field on September 29, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

New York is also home to one Minor League Baseball team, the Brooklyn Cyclones, and boasts the most Division 1 NCAA teams in the nation with six. You can also see some teams' games for free!

These teams include:

Columbia Lions

Wagner Seahawks

St. John’s Red Storm

Fordham Rams

LIU Sharks

Manhattan Jaspers

What other cities made it into the top 10?

New York, NY Los Angeles, CA St. Louis, MO Atlanta, GA Boston, MA Chicago, IL Cincinnati, OH San Francisco, CA Baltimore, MD Minneapolis, MN

Map of baseball cities

Click the map above to see where other cities stand when it comes to baseball.