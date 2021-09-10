Beloved Huntington bookstore to close after 44 years in business

A line wrapped around the block in Huntington as people patiently waited to get inside of the Book Revue.

Thousands of books are being given away as the beloved bookstore closes out its final chapter.

"It’s where my friends and I came to study," said one Huntington resident. "It’s the heart of town."

There was a mad dash as people filled up bags and boxes. For many, the books represent memories of more than four decades of a beloved business.

Owner Richard Klein announced the closing last month, citing revenue loss from the COVID-19 pandemic and the popularity of online book sales.

"I thought it’d be nice to give to charities, organizations that could use these books and to our customers," Klein said.

Klein said he is looking into opening another bookstore in the community with some of his employees, but for now will take some well-deserved time off.

"It’s been 44 years," he said. "I’d like to read some of the thousands of books I’ve accumulated at my house."

The door will stay open until every shelf is empty but by the looks of things on Friday, that won't take long.

"Through all the sadness it’s nice to see people so eager to grab a book," said one customer.

