Belmont Stakes on FOX: Officials hoping wildfire smoke won't affect race

Belmont Stakes prepares for race

The countdown to the 155th Belmont Stakes is underway, with officials hoping that air quality will have improved by the time the race starts on Saturday.

LONG ISLAND - The finishing touches on the track at Belmont Park are underway with the countdown to the third leg of the triple crown officially on.

The race, now in its 155th year, is expected to draw 40-50,000 thousand fans, with millions more watching for the first time on Fox.

Officials are hopeful that by start time - alarming air quality conditions from the Canadian wildfires will improve.

"The worst of it is going to be in the next 48 hours," said Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman. "We’re anticipating barring any change in weather conditions and wind it’ll dissipate by sometime Friday evening."

"We’re working with the state, county, health officials and have our own outside weather services and onsite air quality equipment," said David O’Rourke, President & CEO of NYRA.

Jockeys have been closely working with the horses and ensuring their safety continues to be a priority.

"I trained this morning," said Jockey derby winner Javier Castellano. "I got on a couple of horses, they came back breathing fine, everything seems under control."

The race is expected to start at 7:02 p.m. on Saturday. The County says they do have several thousand KN & N 95 masks that could be made available if needed.