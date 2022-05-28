Beaches open for the summer in NYC

Saturday's weather may not have been perfect, but the rest of the holiday weekend is expected to be gorgeous as beaches across New York City open for swimming for the summer, even if the water was probably too cold for it.

Each of the city's eight public beaches is now open, and beachgoers on Coney Island said they couldn't wait to get their toes in the sand, bad weather or not.

"We're New Yorkers, so not even a little rain is going to stop us," one person said.

New York City runs 14 miles of beaches throughout the city:

Brighton Beach in Brooklyn

Cedar Grove Beach in Staten Island

Coney Island and Coney Island Boardwalk in Brooklyn

Manhattan Beach in Brooklyn

Midland Beach and Franklin D. Roosevelt Boardwalk in Staten Island

Orchard Beach and Promenade in the Bronx

Rockaway Beach and Boardwalk in Queens

South Beach in Staten Island

Wolfe's Pond Beach in Staten Island

Lifeguards will be on duty at the beaches every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the city.

While the U.S. is currently facing a lifeguard shortage, at the moment New York City is not seeing an issue, at least not yet.

According to a recent survey by Travel and Leisure, Rockaway Beach and Coney Island were named two of the nation's 25 best beaches, beating out neighbors like Jones Beach and Long Beach Island.

New Jersey's Asbury Park Beach also made the list, meaning there are plenty of options for New Yorkers looking to experience sun and sand without blowing their budget.