Mets' former captain David Wright hosts annual Battle of the Badges

Bagpipes at the ballpark could only mean one thing—the FDNY taking on the NYPD in the annual 'Battle of Badges.'

The Mets' former captain David Wright was on hand to host the event.

"This means the world to me. When the Mets approached me about doing this event—I said whatever I was doing, I will cancel and make sure that I'm here, and I meant that."

The charity baseball game had been postponed due to potential rain in the forecast—it was rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 17th at 7:10 P.M. Citi Field.

RELATED: NYC crime: 76-year-old man stabbed in chest after refusing to give panhandler money

It's a cause that hits close to home for the 7-time All-Star.

"My dad was on the beat," said Wright.

"He was in vice Narcotics, he was on the SWAT team. He was in canine... he did a little bit of everything from super dangerous stuff to at the end of it he was assistant chief."

"It's amazing," said Hector Class, a 2B/DH for the FDNY's squad. "It's an awesome feeling being here and being able to see this stadium—and it's a privilege to wear the jersey."

Each team boasts of talent from both the collegiate and minor league level—now suiting for New York’s Finest and New York’s Bravest—so these ballplayers take this one pretty seriously.

RELATED: FDNY: Lithium battery caused fatal fire in Queens that killed a 93-year-old woman

"It's very competitive," adds Antonio Rivera—pitcher for the NYPD's squad. "Whoever wins gets the bragging rights."

This is the second annual year the 'Battle of the Badges' that has been held at Citi Field—the all-time rivalry now stands at 13-12—the FDNY with the edge after a 7-4 win Thursday night in Flushing.

"Obviously, we're friends after and before the game," adds Tyler Mitts—pitcher for the NYPD's squad. "But we always wanna win when we're here."

General admission tickets were $20–with proceeds benefiting NYPD and FDNY designated charities.