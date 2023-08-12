Expand / Collapse search
FDNY: Lithium battery caused fatal fire in Queens that killed a 93-year-old woman

By
Published 
FDNY
FOX 5 NY

FDNY: lithium ion battery caused fatal Queens fire

A 93-year-old woman is dead after a two-story building fire in Ozone Park.

QUEENS - The FDNY said the fire that killed a 93-year-old woman in Ozone Park, Queens on Friday, was caused by a lithium-ion battery.

Officials said the fire broke out just after 1:30 p.m. at a two-story building on 101st Avenue.

Two others were injured, including a firefighter who is now in stable condition.

Officials said a lithium battery was also the cause of a sperate fire that broke out in the Bronx on Friday. 

Lithium-ion battery safety

So many fires are started by lithium-ion batteries that the FDNY has a PSA with safety tips

Here is a summary of the tips:

  • Don't charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or near a couch
  • Always use the manufacturer's cord and power adapter
  • Keep batteries and devices at room temperature; don't place them in direct sunlight
  • Store batteries away from anything flammable
  • Stop using a battery if it overheats, leaks, emits an odor, or changes shape or color
  • Don't leave e-bikes/e-scooters unattended while charging
  • Don't charge e-bikes/e-scooters overnight
  • Don't throw rechargeable batteries in the trash or recycling; you must dispose of them at a facility that handles batteries

The FDNY and FDNY Foundation safety tips for handling and using lithium-ion batteries.