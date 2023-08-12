FDNY: Lithium battery caused fatal fire in Queens that killed a 93-year-old woman

The FDNY said the fire that killed a 93-year-old woman in Ozone Park, Queens on Friday, was caused by a lithium-ion battery.

Officials said the fire broke out just after 1:30 p.m. at a two-story building on 101st Avenue.

Two others were injured, including a firefighter who is now in stable condition.

Officials said a lithium battery was also the cause of a sperate fire that broke out in the Bronx on Friday.

Lithium-ion battery safety

So many fires are started by lithium-ion batteries that the FDNY has a PSA with safety tips .

Here is a summary of the tips:

Don't charge a device under your pillow, on your bed, or near a couch

Always use the manufacturer's cord and power adapter

Keep batteries and devices at room temperature; don't place them in direct sunlight

Store batteries away from anything flammable

Stop using a battery if it overheats, leaks, emits an odor, or changes shape or color

Don't leave e-bikes/e-scooters unattended while charging

Don't charge e-bikes/e-scooters overnight

Don't throw rechargeable batteries in the trash or recycling; you must dispose of them at a facility that handles batteries