Barber defies lockdown to give haircuts on a Brooklyn sidewalk

A barber was spotted cutting hair on a street in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday, May 3, flouting social-distancing restrictions and an executive order in place since March 21 that forced barber shops, hairdressers, and other grooming services to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The footage, captured on Ocean Parkway in Brighton Beach, shows the barber wearing a face covering as he trims the hair of a seated customer. Two other men are seen sitting on nearby benches.

In another video of the scene, the barber is seen brushing hair off a client and wiping down the seat before getting started on another customer.

