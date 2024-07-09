'Balloon Story' takes flight at NYC's Park Avenue Armory

Get ready, New York City, Balloon Story is taking flight!

Balloon Story has finally opened as a limited two-month pop-up. This immersive experience features massive balloon sculptures and walk-through scenes, all set in NYC's iconic Park Avenue Armory Building.

"This exhibition is a celebration of art and imagination, and we can't wait to share it with the public. Each installation is designed to evoke joy and wonder, providing a magical experience for visitors of all ages," Creative Producer, Erica Domesek said.

Featured exhibits and areas include:

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Ballon Story Exhibit has opened at Park Avenue Armory, NYC on June 3, 2024. Ballon Story filled with thousands of balloons which make up an underwater seascape or in the midst of a tropical jungle. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images) From: Getty Images

Magical Under the Sea moments

Out of this world space installation

A snowbound Antarctica wonderland

Americana Themed Balloon Display

Balloon maze for all ages to enjoy

Iconic monuments from around the globe

Plus hands-on ball pit inside jungle area for interactive play

Selfie square: Featuring 12 vivid installations, guests can take photos close up and immerse themselves in a scene/design

Tickets are free for children under 4. To purchase tickets, click here.

Balloon Story is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The exhibit is open until Aug. 24.

For more information, click here.