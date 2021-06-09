Backlog of weddings creates a supply shortage

Bride-to-be Jazlyn Amador of Woodbridge, New Jersey, plans to marry Omar Bourne on June 20. With less than two weeks until the big day, Jazlyn just learned the six bridesmaids' dresses she ordered won't be arriving in time or at all. The order was canceled.

The bridal shop owner sent a text blaming the trouble on the manufacturer. She did refund Jazlyn's money but time is running out.

"I'm just sad they couldn't deliver for me," she said.

Jazlyn and her bridesmaids are now trying to find new dresses at David's Bridal in Paramus, hoping they will fit and be ready on time.

"We've been scrambling all day to try to find last-minute dresses," she said. "This is all supposed to be happy — it's just very chaotic, I'm frustrated."

Jazlyn's story is not that uncommon this wedding season. Lots of couples who had to postpone celebrations due to the pandemic want to plan a wedding for this summer. Now that venues are reopening with restrictions lifted, many are finding trouble booking event space, finding dresses, and securing catering services.

Food trucks have become popular at weddings in recent years, according to Benjamin Goldberg, the co-founder and president of the New York Food Truck Association.

"Things are going crazy — we've never got more events with our members in the last six years," he said. "Right now, our phones are ringing off the hook with everyone trying to book events for the spring and summer."

He said there is a massive uptick in demand.

"So it's definitely challenging sometimes," Goldberg said. "So far we've been able to do it." Valley Regency in Clifton is already booked for the entire year unless you are willing to get married on a weekday.

Adding to the competition, couples who got married during the pandemic and now want to celebrate with another wedding this time with all their friends and family.

