B, W, Z subway lines temporarily suspended, again, due to COVID-related staffing shortage

The B, W and Z subway lines were temporarily suspended, again, due to a COVID-19 staffing-related shortage.

"Like everyone in New York, we've been impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 surge. These routes exclusively serve stations that have at least one other subway line available," wrote NYC Transit on Twitter.

Service on the lines was expected to remain suspended through Friday. For alternate routers, visit MTA.info.

The suspensions have become routine as the city and the transit agency deal with employees out sick due to the spread of the omicron variant.

Last week, NYC Transit Interim President Craig Cipriano said the agency was dealing with crew shortages numbering in the "hundreds."

