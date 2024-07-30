Man sentenced in 2022 NYC murder where woman was stabbed over 40 times

Assamad Nash, the man who pleaded guilty to murder and burglary charges in the NYC fatal stabbing of Christina Yuna Lee inside her Chinatown apartment back in February 2022, was sentenced on Tuesday morning to 30 years to life in prison.

2022 Chinatown murder

According to prosecutors, Nash, 27, followed Lee into her building on Chrystie Street back on Feb. 13, 2022, and then up to her sixth-floor apartment. When Lee opened her door, Nash forced his way inside and attacked her, police said.

Nash stabbed Lee more than 40 times and left her body naked from the waist up inside the bathroom, according to a court document from the DA's office. Neighbors called 911 when they heard screams.

The NYPD arrived but said they were unable to get inside the apartment. They heard Lee calling for help from inside the apartment but then went quiet.

A vigil was held Monday for Christina Yuna Lee, 35, of Chinatown outside her apartment building where she was stabbed to death a day earlier. (Credit: ChristinaYLee.com)

They said that Nash then tried to imitate the voice of a woman and said they didn't need police. He then allegedly tried to get out through the fire escape but saw an officer on the roof above him and went back inside. Officers say they saw him holding a yellow object in his hand when he had tried that escape route.

Police were eventually able to get into the apartment.

Assamad Nash in court in Lower Manhattan, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Pool Photo)

Prosecutors say Nash was found hiding under the bed with a yellow-handled knife hidden behind the dresser. He was taken into custody and was evaluated at Bellevue Hospital. He had a stab wound to his torso and cuts on his hands and shoulders, according to prosecutors.

Nash has been arrested several times since May 2021, police said. He was on supervised release on other charges.