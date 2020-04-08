As deaths mount, NJ governor issues new order for shops and construction

Another 275 New Jersey residents have died from COVID-related complications, Gov. Phil Murphy said on Wednesday. The state's total now stands at 1,504.

"We mourn with these families," Murphy said. "Our flags continue to fly at half-staff in solidarity with them."

Murphy said he will sign three new executive orders.

One order halts nonessential construction, with some exceptions, by 8 p.m. on Friday, April 10.

That order also limits the number of customers inside essential retail stores to 50% of legal capacity, mandates that customers and employees to wear face coverings, and requires stores to schedule special shopping hours for high-risk individuals, erect barriers between customers and cashiers and baggers, and sanitize areas that employees use.

Another executive order moves the primary election to Tuesday, July 7 from June 2.

And a third order increases the weight limit on interstate highways and toll roads to 46 tons from 40 tons for trucks carrying COVID-19 relief supplies.

Murphy also said that hospitals have worked to increase the number of available beds. This means that facilities need more people to keep them up and running. The state is looking for medical pros, especially physicians, respiratory therapists, and people with experience as a chief nursing officer or chief medical officer for field medical stations.

The state now has 47,437 confirmed positive cases. The governor said that the state will get through the crisis if everyone continues to follow the rules about social distancing and workplace shutdowns.