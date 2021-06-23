Expand / Collapse search

As NY ends State of Emergency, Cuomo warns 'another virus will emerge'

New York
The State of Emergency in New York will end Thursday but Gov. Andrew Cuomo warns that another virus will emerge.

NEW YORK - The State of Emergency New York had been under since March 2020 will end Thursday and it will not be renewed, announced Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"It will punctuate the expiration of the emergency that we have been in because New Yorkers rallied because essential workers rallied," said Cuomo Wednesday during a briefing from Albany.

The state will continue to follow the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control in handling the pandemic and will require mask wearing for non-vaccinated people. Local municipalities can continue to follow COVID protocols as they see fit.

The positive news came during a briefing that saw no COVID case statistics presented due to the state hitting a ‘plateau' and after ending most pandemic-related restrictions.  But the governor had a warning for New Yorkers. 

"There will be another virus. There will be a next one. We don't have the luxury of saving, well COVID, we managed, will never happen again. It will happen again and we have to be prepared," said Cuomo.

The U.S. is also facing a threat from variants of the coronavirus.

Last week, the CDC labeled the delta variant a "variant of concern" following "mounting evidence" that the variant spreads more easily and causes more severe cases when compared to other variants.