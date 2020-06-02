Apple tracking looted iPhones

Apple is watching the looters who have pillaged its stores during the protests.

Thieves who made off with iPhones from Apple stores quickly learned that the gadgets were loaded with special security software. It displays a special message for looters.

"This device has been disabled and is being tracked. Local authorities will be alerted."

The on-screen message has popped up on social media posts by disappointed thieves.

Apple saw locations ransacked in New York, Los Angeles, and Washington.

