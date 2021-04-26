Apple announces $430 billion investment into US that’s expected to create 20,000 new jobs

Apple has announced a massive investment as the U.S. begins rebuilding from the COVID-19 pandemic that’s expected to add thousands of jobs across the country in the coming years.

The investment will fund the company's first East Coast campus in North Carolina, as well as create jobs in the fields of silicon engineering and 5G technology.

"At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to US innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states," said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

The North Carolina campus and engineering hub is set to be located in the Raleigh-Durham area's Research Triangle Park alongside hundreds of other science and technology firms. The hub will be home to thousands of additional jobs in machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering and other fields, the company said.

The exact timeline for the project was not immediately given.

With its investments, Apple set a target of creating 20,000 more jobs nationwide in the next five years.

Some of the jobs will come from expanding teams in Colorado, Massachusetts, Texas, Washington, New York, California and other states, officials said. A new data center is also planned in Iowa, which is expected to create hundreds of construction and operation jobs. Apple has also awarded funds to create new manufacturing facilities in Indiana and Kentucky.

Part of Apple’s investment will also boost 5G technology in several states.

"With the launch of the 5G-enabled iPhone 12 lineup and the new iPad Pro, Apple has helped expand and expedite 5G adoption across the country," the company said.

The investment also includes dozens of Apple TV+ productions across 20 states, creating thousands of jobs and supporting the creative industry.

Apple also said it plans to establish a $100 million fund to support schools and community initiatives and contribute more than $110 million in infrastructure spending to go toward broadband, roads, bridges and public schools across the state.