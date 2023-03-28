Antisemitic incidents increased 36% across US, ADL data says

The Anti-Defamation League released its 2022 audit of antisemitic incidents and has reported a 36% increase across the country since 2021.

Overall, the ADL counted 3,697 antisemitic incidents in the United States alone in 2022 and New York and New Jersey have some of the worst numbers.

The highest numbers of antisemitic incidents were in New York with 580. California came in second with 518 and New Jersey was third with 408.

Nine organizations that serve the Jewish community in New York and New Jersey have now come together to create a database to share information and training.

The majority of the incidents nationwide are characterized as harassment, but there were also 111 assaults and more than 1,200 cases of vandalism.

"That was an astonishingly 500% increase over the past decade. Think about that. Imagine in any other sector, in any other walk of life if something increased over the last decade more than 500%, how people would be responding," Jonathan Greenblat, CEO of the ADL, told FOX 5 New York.

"Brooklyn, in particular, was an epicenter of anti-Jewish violence. Orthodox men and women are regularly targeted and victimized more than any other of our Jewish community," he added.

The ADL said this is the third time in the past four years that antisemitic incidents nationwide have hit a record high.